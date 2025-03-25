Conservatives call to censure Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett claiming she mocked Gov. Greg Abbott

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is drawing fire from conservatives after they say she mocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his wheelchair while speaking at a Human Rights Campaign dinner on Saturday.

While addressing the crowd at the 2025 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles dinner, Crockett thanked HRC board member Morgan Cox for his support during her run for Congress. Crockett, who represents Texas's 30th congressional district in Southern Dallas County, then briefly paused before referencing the governor.

"Thank you so much, Morgan, because we in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey," Crockett said, pausing. "Y'all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey."

After mentioning Abbott, Crockett returned to her prepared remarks.

"I'm going to move on because I've got other people that are hot in these streets. I've got to make sure I go through all of these thank yous because we are about to go off script."

Crockett's comments about the governor's use of a wheelchair angered conservatives and led fellow House Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) to call for her censure.

"I plan to introduce a bill to censure Jasmine Crockett for her disgraceful and vile attacks against our Governor of Texas," Weber wrote on X. "This kind of rhetoric has no place in Congress."

Censure is a public disciplinary action taken against a president or member of Congress for "disorderly behavior." If censure were undertaken in this case, a resolution rebuking the behavior would be read before House members, with Crockett standing in the House well. A censure does not remove a person from office.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), said on X Crockett's comments were "shameful" and "disgraceful." Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton also spoke out, sharing a video of Crockett's remarks on X and adding, "Jasmine Crockett is despicable."

Abbott was a 26-year-old law student in Houston in 1984 when he was paralyzed from the waist down after a tree fell on him while jogging. In 2013, Abbott's campaign office released a copy of his settlement that pays his family about $14,400 monthly.

In a statement following the backlash, Crockett said her statement wasn't about Abbott using a wheelchair but was directed at his policies.

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition — I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'hot a-- mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," Crockett said. "So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump — a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities — are now outraged. Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries. Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives."

On Wednesday, the governor's office responded with a statement he made on Hannity on Tuesday night, where he said the Democrats have nothing to sell but hate and that Republicans will leave them in the dust in future elections.

“It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is, they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it. It's one reason why Texas is going to remain red and why Republicans are going to continue to win elections across the country. The fact, Sean, is that Texas is actually in direct contrast to what she was talking about. Texas has ranked number one for the most new jobs in America over the past month, number one for the most new jobs over the past year and for several years, Texas ranks number one for the most new economic development projects for 13 years in a row. CEOs who run businesses have ranked Texas the best state for doing business for 20 years in a row, and Texas is in the vanguard as it concerns the future of the United States, such as space exploration, such as artificial intelligence, such as semiconductors, as well as power generation," Abbott said. "The bottom line is that Republican states like Texas are leading the way, and with comments like this by Democrats, we will just leave them in the dust in future elections.”