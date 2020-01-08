‘Januhairy’ Encourages Women to Grow Their Body Hair for a Month

Men have "Movember," where they grow out their facial hair to raise money and awareness for men's health issues, and now ladies have "Januhairy," a reason to skip shaving and grow their body hair with pride, according to Today.com

Laura Jackson, a 22-year-old drama student at the University of Exeter in the U.K., started the movement after growing her own body hair for a performance and noticing her own reaction to it. "After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair," she posted to an Instagram account created for the campaign. "Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it."

Januhairy encourages women to let the hair on their bodies grow in support of a charity, Body Gossip, which empowers people to be the best version of themselves through arts and education. On her crowdfunding site in 2019, Jackson raised £1,534 (or more than $2,000) through sponsorships supporting women who grow their body hair.

"Society seems to be behaving as if the natural hair we grow on our bodies is unattractive and distasteful. We are so used to removing our body hair that we are becoming unfamiliar with our authentic selves," she wrote.

"Media and films have an influence on young women and how they feel they should be," Jackson told TODAY Style by email, explaining that Disney princesses and other portrayals of women had an effect on her self-esteem growing up.

On social media, the Januhairy campaign stirred a bit of debate. While there were plenty of supportive posts, there were also a fair share of negative commenters.

I can't believe ppl still get bothered by body hair on women?



Every month is Januhairy for me. https://t.co/jEB96T1UU7 — rachel (library cormorant) Ⓥ (@VeganRachel) January 6, 2020

Apparently #januhairy is now a thing! I stopped shaving my armpits a few years ago and the world didn’t stop turning, my husband didn’t stop fancying me, I don’t smell and it made no difference to my life apart from the fact that I like having hairy armpits! pic.twitter.com/SI0goeCxaE — Sam Cleasby (@so_bad_ass) January 5, 2019

#Januhairy

Right let me make this crystal

If a man loves his partner (in this context a female partner)

1) he don't give a damn about no hair growth

2) he would probably encourage a beard

3) he'll probably think it'll add mystery in the bedroom.

https://t.co/kbVCqrNKPq — elijahdouglas-smith (@elijahdougsmith) January 6, 2019

I keep seeing articles about this #JanuHAIRY thing and it’s playing havoc with my OCD 😩 I couldn’t go a day without shaving all the areas a lady is meant to shave, so the thought of not shaving for a MONTH is most distressing 😥 — Crissy (@CrissyRadio) January 4, 2019

Encouraged by whom?



(Feminists who don’t shave)



“Januhairy is again encouraging women to let their body hair grow naturally for the month in an effort to normalise the look.”



Why try to normalise it? It’s vile.



More woke nonsense.https://t.co/nb988f6LuM — Nathalie (@Arwenstar) January 6, 2020

"It's important that we see these (negative) comments, because it reminds us why we are doing this campaign and what opinions we are trying to change," Jackson told TODAY Style. "These people don't understand this yet and that's OK ... that's what the campaign is for. At least we are all talking about it!"

It seems as though Julia Roberts was way ahead of the curve on this one. The movie star caused a commotion when she arrived at the premiere of "Notting Hill" with underarm hair in 1999. During an on "Busy Tonight" in 2019, she revealed that it was really an accident, as she'd misjudged the length of her sleeves and how much they would show of her armpits.

Gigi Hadid appeared to sport some underarm "fuzz" more in a Love Magazine advent calendar video, though it's possible it was just fabric from a jacket she'd been wearing. And women's razor brand Billie made history by running ads featuring women with body hair.





