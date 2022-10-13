Capitol Riot

Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump

The panel's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee had an "obligation" to hear from Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence. Sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC News of the subpoena earlier Thursday.

The panel's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee had an "obligation" to hear from Trump.

