Jan. 6 Committee Indicates It Will Ask Pence to Appear This Month

Pence has walked a tightrope on the fallout from the Capitol riot

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence gesture after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The head of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot indicated Friday that the panel will ask former Vice President Mike Pence this month to voluntarily meet with lawmakers.

"I think you could expect that before the month's out," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told NPR in an interview. "Our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on Jan. 6."

A committee aide later told NBC News that Thompson's remarks “indicate that the Select Committee is contemplating issuing an invitation to the former Vice President some time this month."

It was a busy year for federal agents, with over 700 people arrested since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky breaks down the numbers and talks about the aftermath of the day, and President Joe Biden's fiery speech that was unlike his usual self.

