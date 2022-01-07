Jan. 6 Committee Indicates It Will Ask Pence to Appear This Month

The head of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot indicated Friday that the panel will ask former Vice President Mike Pence this month to voluntarily meet with lawmakers.
"I think you could expect that before the month's out," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told NPR in an interview. "Our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on Jan. 6."
A committee aide later told NBC News that Thompson's remarks “indicate that the Select Committee is contemplating issuing an invitation to the former Vice President some time this month."
