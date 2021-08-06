Italy shocked the world on Friday morning, beating Jamaica and Great Britain to win the men's 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Led by 100m gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the Italian relay team continued their storied run, crossing the finish line in 37.50 seconds, good enough for a new national record.

Great Britain finished just .01 seconds behind the Italians. Canada's relay team featuring 200m gold medalist Andre De Grasse claimed the bronze medal.

The Jamaican relay team finished fifth as they continue to feel the absence of the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt, during the Tokyo Olympics.

For Marcell Jacobs, he will now head home as a two-time gold medalist in a historic 4x100m race that will be remembered for years to come.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. men's 4x100m relay team failed to qualify to the final after finishing in sixth in the preliminary heats on Wednesday.