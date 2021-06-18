Israel

Israel to Send 1M Soon-to-Expire Coronavirus Vaccine Doses to Palestinians

Israel, which has vaccinated some 85% of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with Palestinians

Jean-Francois Monier | AFP | Getty Images

Israel says it will transfer around 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority.

Under the agreement announced Friday, the PA will transfer doses to Israel once it receives them from a U.N.-backed program to supply vaccines to needy countries.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Israel, which has vaccinated some 85% of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 49 mins ago

Back Home: Biden Has Daunting To-Do List After European Tour

Juneteenth 4 hours ago

Black Americans Laud Juneteenth Holiday, Say More Work Ahead

The agreement was announced by the new Israeli government that was sworn in on Sunday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IsraelPalestinian Authority
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us