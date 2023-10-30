Israel-Hamas War

Israel says female soldier captured during Hamas assault has been released during its ground operation in Gaza

The woman was medically examined and found to be in good condition, according to the IDF.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Israel said late Monday that a female soldier captured by Hamas militants has been released during its ground operations in Gaza.

The military provided few details, but the soldier, identified as Private Ori Megidish, appears to be the first captive to be freed since Israel stepped up its ground war.

The military says Megidish “was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family.”

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
