Israeli military has begun a new ground operation in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces announced the incursion just over a day after breaking the ceasefire with a sprawling bombing campaign that killed hundreds across the enclave.

By Matt Bradley | NBC News

Israel’s military sent ground troops back into the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces announced, just over a day after it broke a two-month ceasefire with a sprawling bombing campaign that killed hundreds across the enclave.

The “targeted ground operation” has focused on the central and southern Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the IDF said in a statement.

Ground troops had also retaken the “Netzarim Axis,” the IDF said, referring to the Israeli-built roadway that bisects Gaza and has been used to cut off traffic between the northern and southern parts of the enclave.

The IDF’s ground incursion came as Israel’s defense minister threatened that the military would once again begin evacuating civilians from combat zones.

“The air force attack against Hamas terrorists was only the first step. The rest will be much more difficult and you will pay the full price,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. “If all the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not eliminated from Gaza — Israel will act with forces you have never known before.”

