ISIS Bomb Maker Detained in Syria Raid, US Military Says

A person described as one of the Islamic State group’s top leaders in Syria was detained in the operation, which took place Thursday

A senior Islamic State militant group leader and bomb maker was detained in a raid in Syria, according to the U.S. military. Officials did not identify the person described as being detained in the operation, which took place Thursday local time.

“The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria,” a statement from the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve said.

There were no U.S. casualties, and no civilians were harmed during the operation. There was no damage to coalition aircraft or assets, according to the task force statement, which did not say where in Syria the raid occurred.

