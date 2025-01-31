Air traffic controller staffing concerns have intensified in the aftermath of the deadliest American aviation disaster in more than two decades.

Sixty-seven people are believed to have died when a commercial airliner and U.S. Army helicopter collided in midair just outside of Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening. American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas was approaching the runway at Reagan National Airport when the crash occurred, sending both aircraft into the Potomac River below.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter if it had the arriving plane in sight.

“PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” the controller asked in reference to the passenger aircraft.

The controller made another radio call to the helicopter moments later.

“PAT25, pass behind the CRJ,” the controller said.

Seconds later, the aircraft collided.

NBC News later reported that, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, staffing at the airport Wednesday evening was not normal for the amount of traffic and time of day, according to a preliminary FAA safety report on the collision.

One controller normally focuses on helicopter traffic, the individual said, but those responsibilities were combined with another controller’s Wednesday night. That kind of shift is acceptable under FAA safety standards. The staffing details were part of a preliminary internal report that has not been made public.

The incident has raised concerns about the shortage of air traffic controllers and how it impacts aviation safety.

How many air traffic controllers are there?

The FAA announced in September 2024 that it had more than 14,000 air traffic controllers.

The organization said at the time it was working to "reverse a decades-long air traffic controller staffing level decline."

In 2024, the FAA exceeded its goal of hiring 1,800 air traffic controllers with a final total of 1,811, saying it was the largest number of hires in nearly a decade. That figure, however, does not account for air traffic controllers who retired or new hires who do not go on to reach graduation, which impacts the net gain.

Is there a shortage of air traffic controllers?

The New York Times reported in 2023 that nearly all air traffic control sites in the country were understaffed. The shortage, per the report, forced many controllers to work 10-hour days, six days a week, resulting in an exhausted work force susceptible to making dangerous mistakes.

The air traffic control tower at Reagan National Airport, as of September 2023, had 19 fully certified controllers when the targets set by the FAA and controllers' union called for 30, per the Times.

Before the FAA's 2024 hiring totals were announced, its latest workforce plan had said the agency was short 3,000 controllers to fill air traffic control stations and towers across the country as of May, according to Airlines for America.

That understaffing leads to controllers regularly working overtime.

An agreement between the FAA and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association in July gave controllers 10 hours off between shifts and 12 hours off before and after a midnight shift. They also agreed to limit consecutive overtime assignments.

"The science is clear that controller fatigue is a public safety issue, and it must be addressed," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said at the time.

Did Donald Trump freeze the hiring of air traffic controllers?

Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20 to freeze the hiring of federal civilian employees. Trump's order does not apply to military personnel of the armed forces or to positions related to immigration enforcement, national security, or public safety.

The order did not state if that applies to air traffic controllers, whose roles could fall under public safety.

What are the qualifications for an air traffic controller?

According to the FAA, air traffic controller applicants must be a U.S. citizen, be able to speak English clearly, be younger than 31-years-old before the closing date of the application period, have at least one year of work experience or a combination of work and education, and pass a medical examination, security investigation and FAA air traffic pre-employment skills assessment.

Entry-level applicants train for several months at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City. Graduates then spend one to three years gaining on-the-job experience before becoming a certified professional controller.

What is the age limit for air traffic controllers?

Air traffic controllers must be younger than 31 before the closing date of the application period. FAA safety regulations mandate that air traffic controllers are permitted to work in the position only until 56 years old.

Air traffic controllers are able to retire at age 50 with at least 20 years of service or any age with at least 25 years, per the FAA.

How much do air traffic controllers make?

The average salary for Certified Professional Controllers last year was $158,000, according to the FAA.

New hires, upon graduating from the Academy make an average of $60,000 per year, per the FAA. Most controllers, within three years, make a six-figure salary.

