Is It Safe to Travel Abroad? U.S. Government Issues Travel Warnings for These Places

U.S. travel advisories are issued in four levels: exercise normal precautions, exercise increased caution, reconsider travel, and do not travel.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries -- continually updating them.
  U.S. travel advisories are issued in four levels: exercise normal precautions, exercise increased caution, reconsider travel, and do not travel.
  Drug trafficking, crime, terrorist threats and civil uprisings are some of the factors behind the travel advisory levels given to the countries on the list.

Are you planning a trip abroad? Do you wonder if your destination is safe?

The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries -- continually updating them.

Drug trafficking, crime, terrorist threats and civil uprisings are some of the factors behind the travel advisory levels given to the countries on the list.

With the recent deaths of a 9-year-old New York City boy who was shot and killed less than an hour after arriving in the Dominican Republic for a spring break family trip and the discovery of a missing man from Indiana who was found dead in a clandestine burial pit in Mexico after a traffic accident led to his alleged murder are just some of the recent headlines that has caused pause for some people to travel abroad.

However, the safest way to travel, is to be aware ahead of time of where one is going and the precautions one should take.

U.S. travel advisories are issued in four levels: exercise normal precautions, exercise increased caution, reconsider travel, and do not travel.

As of Tuesday, May 9, there are 18 countries that were issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory by the State Department. Level 4 is the highest level in the advisory system due to the likelihood that travelers may encounter life-threatening risks.

"This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government may have very limited ability to provide assistance. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time," according to the State Department.    

The countries under the Level 4 advisory are:

Sudan Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelApril 22, 2023
Belarus Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelApril 12, 2023
Burma (Myanmar) Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelFebruary 27, 2023
Russia Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelFebruary 13, 2023
Iran Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelJanuary 26, 2023
Mali Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelJanuary 18, 2023
Venezuela Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelJanuary 12, 2023
Iraq Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelJanuary 3, 2023
Somalia Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelDecember 1, 2022
Haiti Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelDecember 1, 2022
Ukraine Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 20, 2022
Afghanistan Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 20, 2022
Yemen Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 5, 2022
Syria Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 5, 2022
South Sudan Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 5, 2022
North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 5, 2022
Libya Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 5, 2022
Central African Republic Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 4, 2022
Burkina Faso Travel AdvisoryLevel 4: Do Not TravelOctober 4, 2022

Meanwhile, 29 other countries are at Level 3: Reconsider Travel. This level, according to the State Department, encourages travelers to avoid certain places due to safety and security risks.

When it comes to this level, the State Department says: "Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time."

The countries under a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory are: 

Papua New Guinea Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelApril 11, 2023
China Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelMarch 10, 2023
Ethiopia Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelMarch 9, 2023
El Salvador Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelMarch 6, 2023
Honduras Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelMarch 1, 2023
Guatemala Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelMarch 1, 2023
Burundi Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelFebruary 13, 2023
Pakistan Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelFebruary 8, 2023
Lebanon Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelFebruary 1, 2023
Nigeria Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelJanuary 20, 2023
Uganda Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelJanuary 18, 2023
Colombia Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelJanuary 4, 2023
Nicaragua Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelDecember 5, 2022
Trinidad and Tobago Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelNovember 8, 2022
Tuvalu Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Saudi Arabia Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Niger Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Mauritania Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Marshall Islands Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Kiribati Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Jamaica Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Hong Kong Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Guyana Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Guinea-Bissau Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Egypt Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 5, 2022
Democratic Republic of the Congo Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 4, 2022
Cote d'Ivoire Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 4, 2022
Chad Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelOctober 4, 2022
Macau Travel AdvisoryLevel 3: Reconsider TravelApril 18, 2022

The rest of the countries on the list are at a Level 2 and Level 1.

According to the State Department, a country with a Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution advisory warns travelers to aware of their surroundings and also to be cognizant that conditions could change at any time.

"Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time," the description for Level 2 reads.

Meanwhile, places with a Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions advisory have the lowest advisory level when it comes to security risk.

"This is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. There is some risk in any international travel. Conditions in other countries may differ from those in the United States and may change at any time, the State Department's website says when it comes to Level 1.

However, there are two countries on the list, as of Tuesday, that have a travel advisory that is out of the ordinary: Israel, the West Bank and Gaza as well as Mexico. These two countries have an "Other" advisory level.

Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Travel AdvisoryOtherMarch 6, 2023
Mexico Travel AdvisoryOtherOctober 5, 2022

In the instance of Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, its travel advisory reads, that there are terrorist groups, lone-wolf terrorists and other extremists plotting possible attacks, with some areas having more risk than others.

The State Department warns travelers not to travel to "Gaza due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict." It also warns travelers to "exercise increased caution when traveling to: Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest" as well as "West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest."

Mexico's travel advisory warns of "violent crime -- such as homicide kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery," which according to the State Department is both widespread and common in the country.

Mexico's warning is broken down specifically by region, as follows, as outlined by the U.S. State Department:

Do Not Travel To:

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

For additional information the countries listed, or those in Level 1 or 2, visit the U.S. Department of State's website, or click here.

