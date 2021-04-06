A Texas woman is facing two capital murder charges after telling police she killed her two young daughters.

Irving police said the woman, identified as 30-year-old Madison McDonald, came to the police station at about 10 p.m. Monday on O'Connor Road and used the phone in the lobby to call 911.

Police said she told 911 operators that she killed her two daughters, 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond, by first sedating them and then smothering them before tucking them into their beds.

Officers were dispatched the woman's home on the 700 block of Cowboys Parkway and confirmed that both of the children were deceased.

NBC 5 News

A probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC 5 on Tuesday afternoon indicated McDonald said her children were being abused and "that she would do anything to protect her children including 'eliminating them.'"

McDonald was taken into custody in the police station lobby and is facing two charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age. A bond amount has not been confirmed and it's not clear if she's obtained an attorney.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

If convicted of capital murder charges in Texas, defendants face either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.