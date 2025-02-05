IRS workers involved in 2025 tax season can't take ‘buyout' offer until May

IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season will not be allowed to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until May 15th, according to a letter sent Wednesday to IRS employees.

The letter says that “critical filing season positions in Taxpayer Services, Information Technology and the Taxpayer Advocate Service are exempt” from the administration's buyout plan until May 15, 2025.

The news comes after President Donald Trump announced a plan to offer buyouts to federal employees through a “deferred resignation program” to quickly reduce the government workforce. The program deadline is Feb. 6.

The buyouts, sent to roughly 2.3 million workers, are for all full-time federal employees with some exemptions, including military personnel, employees of the U.S. Postal Service and positions related to immigration enforcement. They would get about eight months of salary if they accept.

The federal government employed more than 3 million people as of November, accounting for nearly 1.9% of the nation’s entire civilian workforce, according to the Pew Research Center.

Union leaders that represent workers across the federal government have criticized the proposal. Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, has advised all federal workers not to accept the offer, which she says is dubious.

“This is not a good deal for them,” Greenwald told The Associated Press. “If you sign this document and then later change your mind, you are left without any power to fight back.”

She added: “I do not recommend people sign the document. They need to have control of their own career, and this document does not give it to them.”

The NTEU union represents roughly 150,000 employees in 37 departments and agencies.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“This country needs skilled, experienced federal employees. And so we are urging people not to take this deal because it will damage the services to the American people and it will harm the federal employees who have dedicated themselves and their career to serving.”

Jan. 27 is the official start date of the 2025 tax season and the IRS expects more than 140 million tax returns to be filed by the April 15 deadline.

“What most people don’t realize is that 85% of the federal workforce works outside of D.C.,” she said. "They’re your neighbors, your family, your friends. And they deliver key services for the American people."