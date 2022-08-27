Infant and Toddler Survive After Being Left Alone in Arizona Desert ‘To Die'

A 4-month-old infant and an 18-month-old toddler were found in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert on Friday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent.

The young children were left in the desert, which is located in the south of Arizona and borders Mexico, by smugglers “to die,” according to a tweet from John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.

“This is cruelty,” he said in the tweet. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”

The 4-month-old infant was found unresponsive, but patrol agents were able to revive her, according to Modlin.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.