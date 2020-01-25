Indiana Boy, 4, Dies After Father’s Gun Discharged as They Play-Wrestled

A 4-year-old Indiana boy died after he was accidentally shot with his father's gun while the two were play-wrestling, NBC News reports.

The child, Tripp Shaw, and his father were playing on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTHR in Indianapolis reported. The handgun, which had been concealed on the small of the father's back, fell and discharged one bullet.

Tripp and his father, 36, were both shot in the head.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he died, Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said.