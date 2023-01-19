In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2023 Published 40 mins ago Remember those we have lost in 2023, including celebrities, athletes and other public pioneers. 5 photos 1/5 Singer-songwriter David Crosby, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash — died Jan. 19, 2023. He was 81. 2/5 AP Robbie Knievel, the daredevil son of Evel Knievel, died Jan. 13, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. He was 60. 3/5 Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died Jan. 12, 2023, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. 4/5 Getty Images Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, died Jan. 11, 2023. He was 78. 5/5 Paulo Oliveira / DPI / NurPhoto via Getty Images Ken Block, American motorsport legend and YouTube star, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Jan. 3, 2023. He was 55. This article tagged under: In MemoriamCelebrities More Photo Galleries Photos: Images Show Scene of Fire, Explosion at LaSalle Chemical Plant Domestic Flights Temporarily Grounded by Computer Outage: Photos The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field