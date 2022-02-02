Alexander Vindman

Impeachment Witness Vindman Sues Trump's Son and Top Allies Over Alleged Smear Campaign

The suit alleges that Donald Trump, Jr., Rudy Giuliani and others "engaged in an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation"

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, National Security Council Director for European Affairs, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and two allies, alleging that the group conspired to intimidate him out of testifying at the former president's impeachment proceedings and retaliated against him after he did.

The intimidation campaign was “designed to inflict maximum damage by creating and spreading disinformation” that would be repeated on Fox News and other right-wing outlets, Vindman alleges in his lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. The suit claims the intimidation campaign “destroyed” his ability to continue his career in national security and ultimately led to his retirement from the military.

Former President Donald Trump is not a defendant in the suit, but Vindman alleges he played a key role.

