For those with furry friends, it's a frightening statistic: One area of Michigan has reported that at least 20 dogs have died from a "parvo-like" condition, according to an Aug. 8 public service announcement posted to Facebook from the Otsego County Animal Shelter.

"This illness presents with parvo-like symptoms (bloody diarrhea, vomiting, lethargic, loss of appetite), however when taken to a veterinarian the parvo test comes back negative," the post reads. "Because there is numerous diseases that are similar the vet may treat differently. The dog ends up dying within a few days."

"This is not just Otsego County," it continues. "We have heard of many counties around northern and central Michigan that are affected.

Following the post, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) shared a press release confirming that it had received similar reports.

"Recently, MDARD received a report from a veterinarian in northern Michigan who saw a dog that was vomiting and had diarrhea, which are common symptoms of canine parvovirus. Despite having these symptoms, the animal tested negative for the virus at the veterinary clinic," the release read.

"The department also received concerns from animal control agencies in northern Michigan regarding dogs with the same symptoms, the causes of which had not been determined," the release stated.

Although the number of dogs who have been sickened by or died from the illness may be concerning to officials in Michigan, the Illinois Department of Agriculture says it has not received any similar reports from state veterinarians.

"When vets around the state see an uptick in symptoms, they report it to us," a spokesperson for the department said. "We've had nothing like that reported to us currently."

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that typically causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies. According to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, CPV generally appears in puppies between six and 20 weeks old but can also affect older dogs.

Vomiting and diarrhea are signs of the disease, though a press release shared by MDARD said a dog who exhibited these symptoms tested negative for CPV at a veterinary clinic.

The disease is not transmissible to people or other animals.

In a statement issued to TODAY, a spokesperson for MDARD explained, “Parvovirus is not a reportable disease to the state veterinarian, so there isn’t a direct case count number to provide. What we have is anecdotal information placing the parvo case number somewhere between 15-25 or so, but no confirmation.”

Reports of illness and deaths have come from outside Otsego County, Northern Michigan. According to the Otsego animal shelter, reports have been issued in Vanderbilt, Michigan, the City of Gaylord, west of Gaylord, and south of Gaylord.

Nora Wineland, Michigan’s state veterinarian and Animal Industry Division Director at MDARD, shared on the department’s website that the investigations into the situation are in the early stages.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation, but some of the first samples submitted to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory were positive for canine parvovirus. However, there are more results pending and more to be learned,” Wineland explained. “When MDARD first learned of these cases in northern Michigan, we immediately reached out to the veterinarians and animal shelters involved and began our response efforts."

“Protecting animal and public health is one of the department’s key pillars, but it is a team effort,” the statement continued, before issuing a a guidance to pet owners. “Dog owners need to ensure their pet is up to date on routine vaccinations as it’s the first step in keeping your pet healthy.”

What Dog Owners Can Do

According to MDARD, there are various steps owners can take to ensure that their pets are protected, including ensuring all dogs (puppies included) are fully vaccinated before allowing them to interact with other animals.

Owners are advised to ensure that vaccinations cover canine parvovirus, rabies, canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and leptospirosis. Dogs and puppies with symptoms or illnesses should be sheltered at home and away from other dogs. Owners should also immediately contact their veterinarian. All owners should also be diligent about picking up their dog’s waste while on walks or outside.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com