Long Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Found Linking San Diego, Tijuana

Mexico and U.S. authorities have discovered a nearly 1,800-foot tunnel used to smuggle drugs from a home in Tijuana, Mexico, to a warehouse in Otay Mesa south of San Diego, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

The sophisticated drug tunnel, which utilized a railing system, steel shoring and an electric and ventilation system, was first discovered on May 14 and U.S. authorities were quickly alerted, Mexican authorities said.

Photos: Drug Tunnel Discovered Connecting Otay Mesa Warehouse to Tijuana Home, 6 Indicted

The tunnel was connected to warehouse 300 feet north of the U.S.-Mexico border and just east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I’m very happy to report there’s no light at the end of this narco tunnel," Grossman said. "We and our agency partners will continue to work zealously to take down every subterranean smuggling route and other means that drug traffickers use to bring illicit drugs into our community."

Six people have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin in the United States in connection with the tunnel's discovery.

About 1,700 pounds of cocaine, 164 pounds of meth and 3.5 pounds of heroin were seized from the warehouse, where an exit point was carved out of the cement floor, Homeland Security Investigations San Diego (HSI) special agent in charge Juan Munoz said. The drugs had an estimated street value of $25 million.

On Sunday, police in Tijuana said the scene is protected by authorities so detectives can investigate. Images from the scene showed a home protected by armed officials.

This article was originally written by Telemundo 20. To read the original report, click here.