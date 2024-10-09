Live Updates: ‘Extremely dangerous' Cat. 3 Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida

Skip to content
Contact Us
What to Know
- Hurricane Milton made landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida near Siesta Key around 8:30 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday night
- Milton had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving east-northeast at 15 mph when it made landfall
- Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains expected across portions of central and southwestern Florida
- Milton was also creating a tornado threat throughout Florida on Wednesday
- Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area across Florida this evening through Thursday morning
- Milton will move across the central part of the Florida peninsula overnight, and emerge off the east coast of Florida on Thursday