Protesters outside White House decry ‘terrifying' ramifications of Iran bombing

Hundreds demonstrated in front of the White House on Sunday to protest the United States entering the conflict between Iran and Israel by striking key nuclear sites.

President Donald Trump announced late Saturday that three major nuclear facilities in Iran were "completely and totally obliterated” by U.S. missiles and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said.

Trump, who has warned of additional strikes if Tehran retaliates against U.S. forces, has mused about the possibility of “regime change ″ in Iran, despite administration officials earlier indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with CBS, said: “Let’s meet directly."

In D.C., protesters took to the streets to speak against involvement in the war between Iran and Israel, arguing that the U.S. has enough to worry about at home.

“There’s really no sense in creating another conflict abroad when we have a war on people at home. We need a war on poverty, we need a war on homelessness, we need a war on drug addiction,” one demonstrator said.

Protesters plan to take to the streets again at the end of the week.

President Donald Trump held a presidential address Saturday night to confirm military strikes “totally obliterated” three Iranian nuclear sites, calling for Iran’s Supreme Leader to “make peace” or face further military action.

DC-area police say there are no known threats to the region

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Ever since Israel started the war, Iranian officials have warned the U.S. to stay out, saying it would have dire consequences for the entire region.

How might Iran retaliate? Experts say it could mean a wave of attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East, an attempt to close a key bottleneck for global oil supplies or a dash to develop a nuclear weapon with what remains of Iran's disputed program.

Still, some are concerned about their safety and security in the nation’s capital.

“We don't know where they're going to attack, but D.C., where I am from, the DMV, is going to be an obvious target,” Maryland resident Nadine Seiler said.

“The whole thing is just terrifying,” one demonstrator said.

Before Israel’s offensive against Iran, experts had warned that the only way to destroy the Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, which is buried deep inside a mountain, was with a bunker-busting bomb. Here's what to know.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying there are currently no known threats to D.C. The department said it’s closely monitoring the events in Iran and coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

“MPD has maintained an increased presence at religious institutions across the city,” D.C. police said before encouraging people to report security concerns.

Metro Transit Police said it "will have enhanced police presence throughout the system," although there aren't any known threats.

Many major police departments in the region, including in Prince George’s and Fairfax counties, told residents they’re staying vigilant and ramping up patrols, particularly at religious sites. No department has flagged a known threat.