How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 2 Sunday Night Football game

Another week, another divisional showdown on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

This time it's Mac Jones and the New England Patriots playing host to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. The former college teammates have faced off three times in the pros, with Tagovailoa's squad winning each time.

The Patriots lost a competitive game to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, while the Dolphins won a back-and-forth shootout against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's AFC East contest:

When is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2 game?

The Patriots-Dolphins game will be on Sunday, Sept. 17.

What time is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Dolphins is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 2 on NBC

Patriots-Dolphins will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to stream Patriots vs. Dolphins online

Patriots-Dolphins will stream on Peacock and NBC.com.

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2?

The weather looks better for Week 2 at Gillette Stadium after a rainy Week 1. NBC Boston is predicting partly cloudy skies on Sunday evening in Foxborough, Mass. Temperatures will dip into the 60s throughout the night, making for a cool but comfortable environment.

Key players to watch for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

Despite not delivering on the final two drives, the Patriots' third-year quarterback had a strong performance in Week 1 against a stout Eagles defense. Jones went 35 of 54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His resilience was tested after an early pick-six and fumble by Ezekiel Elliott, and he mostly answered the call in his first game with Bill O'Brien as his offensive coordinator.

Heading into Week 2, Jones will be facing a softer defense than what he saw in Week 1. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's unit surrendered 34 points to the Chargers, but a lot of the damage was done on the ground. Jones will be tested against a secondary that includes stars Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland.

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR

The star of Week 1, Hill absolutely torched the Chargers. He finished with 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches, including the go-ahead score in the final minutes. It's clear that Hill is among the league's best receivers as the 29-year-old speedster keeps getting better with age.

Hill should face more resistance against a Patriots secondary that held up well against the Eagles' star duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and rookie Christian Gonzalez will be tasked with slowing down Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots RB

As strong as Jones looked at times in Week 1, Stevenson and the Patriots' run game never got going. New England's lead back had just 25 rushing yards on 12 carries, while the team as a whole averaged just 3.5 yards per rush. The Eagles' defensive line is among the NFL's best, but the Patriots probably expected more from Stevenson and Co.

That brings us to the Dolphins, who couldn't stop the run at all in Week 1. The Chargers had 234 rushing yards as a team at 5.9 yards per carry -- led by Austin Ekeler (117 yards) and Joshua Kelley (91 yards). This matchup could be perfect for Stevenson, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2022, to get his season back on track.

Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins DE

Let's talk about one of the brightest stars on Miami's defense. Phillips, a first-round pick in 2021, could be on the verge of a breakout season after a dominant Week 1 performance. He totaled 11 tackles and sealed the game with a sack of Justin Herbert on fourth down, combining with Justin Bethel to take down the star QB.

In Week 1, New England's makeshift offensive line was serviceable against a loaded Eagles D-line. The group was worn down by the fourth quarter though, when it allowed two sacks. With the Patriots' two starting guards (Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange) potentially making their season debuts in Week 2, keep an eye on Phillips -- along with fellow D-linemen Bradley Chubb and Christian Wilkins.

Kyle Dugger, Patriots S

The traditional stats won't show it, but Dugger was instrumental in slowing down the Eagles last week. He played all 66 defensive snaps, shining as a pass-rusher and in coverage while finishing with five tackles.

Here’s a look at Matthew Judon’s sack that ended Philly’s first drive. Kyle Dugger blitzes to occupy two blockers, then backs off, giving Judon (and Christian Barmore inside) clear lanes to Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/iinuZZCHTe — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 11, 2023

Dugger is the rare safety who is fast enough to stick with some receivers and strong enough to battle offensive linemen. His versatility will be critical for the Patriots on Sunday as they game plan for Hill and Waddle.