real estate

How Much You Need to Earn to Afford to Buy a Home in 15 Major US Cities

The national qualifying income needed to buy a home is $55,575 with 10% down,

By Alicia Adamczyk

File photo
Getty Images

When you’re in the market for a home, saving up for a hefty down payment typically won’t be enough to secure a mortgage. Lenders also expect borrowers to have a decent credit score — 90% of home buyers had a score of at least 650 in the first quarter of 2019 — and an income high enough that they are confident you’ll be able to make your mortgage payments each month.

The national qualifying income needed to buy a home is $55,575 with 10% down, and $49,400 with a 20% down payment, according to data from the National Association of Realtors’ Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability index from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The data assumes a 3.67% mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage, and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25% of a resident’s income.

U.S. & World

Rod Blagojevich 4 hours ago

Trump Commutes Ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s Sentence

boy scouts of america 16 hours ago

Boy Scouts Seek Bankruptcy, Urge Victims to Step Forward

Depending on where you live, though, the salary you need to qualify for a mortgage varies widely. These are the incomes you need to afford a home in 15 major U.S. metropolitan areas, ranked from lowest median home price to highest.

U.S. average

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $55,575
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $49,400
  • Median home price: $233,800

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $35,237
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $31,322
  • Median home price: $174,300

Detroit, Michigan

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $39,361
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $34,988
  • Median home price: $194,700

New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $45,184
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $40,163
  • Median home price: $223,500

Atlanta, Georgia

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $46,902
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $41,691
  • Median home price: $232,000

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $48,883
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $43,452
  • Median home price: $241,800

Chicago, Illinois

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $51,491
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $45,770
  • Median home price: $254,700

Dallas, Texas

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $54,301
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $48,268
  • Median home price: $268,600

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $56,566
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $50,281
  • Median home price: $279,800

Phoenix, Arizona

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $83,069
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $73,839
  • Median home price: $295,400

Portland, Oregon

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $59,719
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $53,084
  • Median home price: $410,900

New York, New York

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $86,526
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $76,912
  • Median home price: $428,000

Denver, Colorado

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $92,591
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $82,303
  • Median home price: $458,000

Boston, Massachusetts

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $97,605
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $86,760
  • Median home price: $482,800

San Francisco, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $200,143
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $177,905
  • Median home price: $990,000

San Jose, California

  • Salary required with a 10% down payment: $251,897
  • Salary required with a 20% down payment: $223,900
  • Median home price: $1,246,000

This story first appeared on CNBC.com

More from CNBC:

This 33-year-old paid off his $300,000 house in 3 months—here’s why he didn’t invest the money

Saving for a home is no longer a top financial priority in the U.S.

6 brilliant strategies that helped these people pay off more than $800,000 in debt

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

real estateNational Association of Realtors
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us