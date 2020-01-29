How Much the Average Home Costs in 2020

Home buying is expected to keep picking up in 2020, with mortgage rates around a full percentage point lower than they were this time last year.

Prices are getting a boost in many markets, too, with housing inventory low across the country. To get a sense of how much you can expect to pay if you are in the market for a home this year, Zillow provided CNBC Make It with figures for what the average home is forecasted to cost in the U.S. overall and in 11 markets across the country in 2020.

The prices reflect the typical monthly mortgage payment for buyers in April 2020, based on a 3.6%, 30-year fixed mortgage rate. The 10% down payments include a typical PMI payment. Your actual rates and mortgage payments will, of course, vary depending on your individual circumstances.

United States

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $246,334

: $246,334 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $896

: $896 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,134

Atlanta

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $240,162

: $240,162 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $874

: $874 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,105

Boston

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $489,850

: $489,850 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $1,782

: $1,782 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $2,255

Chicago

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $238,634

: $238,634 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $868

: $868 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,098

Dallas/Fort Worth

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $251,918

: $251,918 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $916

: $916 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,160

Detroit

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $178,647

: $178,647 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $650

: $650 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $822

Los Angeles

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $675,642

: $675,642 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $2,457

: $2,457 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $3,110

New York City

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $479,993

: $479,993 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $1,746

: $1,746 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $2,209

Phoenix

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $291,270

: $291,270 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $1,059

: $1,059 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,341

San Francisco

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $1,093,733

: $1,093,733 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $3,978

: $3,978 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $5,035

St. Louis

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $179,513

: $179,513 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $653

: $653 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $826

Washington D.C.

Forecasted home price in April 2020 : $437,162

: $437,162 Mortgage payment with 20% down : $1,590

: $1,590 Mortgage payment with 10% down: $2,012

CNBC.com

