Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Tests Positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said Tuesday. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway.”
Mayorkas is a former federal prosecutor who previously served as a senior DHS official.
He was confirmed as secretary by the Senate in February.
U.S. & World
This is a developing story