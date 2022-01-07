Security camera video captured what is likely famed Southern California mountain lion P22 on a late-night neighborhood visit.

The agile big cat can be seen leaping on top of a fence and perching there in a pose like a gymnast on a balance beam.

The resident who posted the video said it was captured Tuesday night. The neighborhood borders Los Angeles’ sprawling Griffith Park, where mountain lion P22 has been known to roam.

And, this wouldn't be P22's first visit to adjacent neighborhoods.

The mountain appears to be wearing a tracking collar. The National Park Service tracks mountain lions to study how they survive in urbanized landscapes. The GPS radio collars provide researchers with detailed information about the mysterious big cats.

Los Angeles and Mumbai are the only two megacities in the world that have big cats living within the city limits, according to the NPS.

There are about 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions in California, but wildlife officials call that a crude estimate without an ongoing statewide study. More than half of the state is considered prime habitat for the big cats, which can be found wherever deer are present.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife receives hundreds of mountain lion sighting reports each year. Few result in mountain lions being identified as posing an imminent threat to public safety, the department said. Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare and their nature is to avoid humans.

Here's a full list of recommendations from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of what to do during a mountain lion encounter: