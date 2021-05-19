Hillsong Founder Brian Houston Opens Up About Church's Controversies, Ex-Pastor Carl Lentz

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong Church, is sharing what he believes went wrong with the church's former pastor Carl Lentz, who was fired last year, kicking off a major scandal for the global religious organization, whose attendees include celebrities like Justin Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and Chris Pratt.

"People described Carl Lentz as somewhat aloof and removed from the actual ministry. Does that bother you?" Savannah Guthrie asked Houston in a preview clip of the exclusive interview, which will air on TODAY Wednesday morning.

"It does to a degree, for sure," Houston responded. "Carl was Carl. He's a unique character. There's a lot of things I miss about Carl. But having said that, there were leadership issues that I believe included lying, included what I would call narcissistic behavior."

Asked when he first noticed Lentz exhibiting this behavior, Houston replied, "I've had concerns and many conversations over the years with Carl."

Savannah then questioned whether Houston should've intervened with Hillsong's leadership prior to early November, when it was announced that Lentz had been fired for "moral failures" and "breaches of trust," according to a statement from Houston at the time.

"I think there's a lot of things I should've known earlier, and hopefully, moving forward, we'll make sure we have far better systems in place and better accountability," Houston said.

Lentz was a senior member of Hillsong's New York City location and spiritual adviser to Bieber.

Houston previously said in his statement that the decision to fire Lentz "was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl."

"This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures," Houston added.

After the news of his firing broke in early November, Lentz made his own statement, revealing he'd cheated on his wife, Laura, of 17 years.

"Our time at Hillsong NYC has come to an end," he said. "This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives. Leading this church has been an honor in every sense of the word and it is impossible to articulate how much we have loved and will always love the amazing people in this church."

"I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that," he later explained. "This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."

A week and a half later, Houston announced that Hillsong was launching a probe into its New York City and other East Coast locations.

"We need a solid foundation for a fresh start and new beginning. The best is yet to come," Houston tweeted.

We are launching an independent investigation into the inner workings of Hillsong NYC/ East Coast. We need a solid foundation for a fresh start and new beginning. The best is yet to come. — Brian Houston (@BrianCHouston) November 12, 2020

The organization revealed in a follow-up statement to TODAY at the time that the investigation was prompted, at least in part, by "a number of people (sharing) their experiences and concerns."

Other scandals have since emerged for the church. In April, a senior staffer in New Jersey resigned over an inappropriate message on social media, and the same month, the Dallas branch closed. A letter to the New York location's leadership from 2018 also surfaced, alleging abusive behavior by church leaders.

Hillsong was founded in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, in 1983 by Houston and his wife, Bobbie, and has expanded to 28 countries with weekly global attendance of 150,000, according to the church website.

