Florida Woman's Distinctive Nails Assisted in Child Porn Arrest: Cops

A Hialeah woman's distinctive nail designs helped detectives bust her for uploading child pornography videos on an internet messenger, officials said.

Christina Marie Hernandez, 29, was arrested Thursday on 13 counts of possession of images of sexual performance by a child.

According to an arrest report, the investigation into Hernandez began after some 20 child pornography video files were uploaded to Kik Messenger.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said Hernandez's elaborate fingernails, which she showcased on TikTok and Instagram, helped detectives identify her.

"During the investigation, we were trying to identify who the person was, we did have a lead and the lead was the person’s fingernails," Rodriguez said. "Through the unusualness of her nails, the way she would have them paired and colored and things of that sort, they were able to confirm that it was her in the video, they were able to match that hand, those fingernails, with that design to other pictures she had on her homepage."

The report details the video files that were uploaded and which involve very young children.

Rodriguez said it's rare for a woman to be suspected in a child pornography case.

"The most interesting part about this case is that I believe this is the very first time in Miami-Dade County that a female was arrested for child pornography," he said. "She was downloading it, sharing it and receiving it."

Hernandez was booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

