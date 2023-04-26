Here's Where to Get Free Pretzels for National Pretzel Day

The moment has finally arrived. That's right, it's National Pretzel Day -- a whole day to celebrate the delicious snack.

Here's a look at all the pretzel chains across the country offering deals for Wednesday, April 26:

Auntie Anne's

All Pretzel Perks Members can get a free original or cinnamon pretzel on Wednesday -- no extra purchase necessary. If you add a dip or drink to your order on National Pretzel Day, you can redeem a surprise offer for the next 14 days.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Wetzel's Pretzels

The classic shopping mall pretzel chain is making things easy for customers on National Pretzel Day. Wetzel's will give a free original pretzel to anyone who asks for one, beginning at 3 p.m. until close on Wednesday only.

Sheetz

This convenience store chain, located in various East Coast states, is offering a free soft pretzel for any customer who purchases coffee or a fountain drink. The deal, which is limited to one per customer, runs from Wednesday through Friday but can only be redeemed through the Sheetz app.

Ben's Soft Pretzels

Located in the Midwest, Ben's is giving away a pretzel to customers on Wednesday who make a donation of $1 or more to the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation -- a non-profit that supports military and first responders.

Flipz

Flipz, known for small chocolate-covered pretzels, can be ordered through Instacart for free "while supplies last" from April 26 through May 9.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, customers can get one free pretzel with no purchase necessary at any Philly Pretzel Factory or Walmart store on Wednesday.