Here's what to expect from Citigroup's third-quarter earnings report

Mike Blake | Reuters

Citigroup is set to report its third-quarter results on Friday morning, where investors will be looking for updates on CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization plans at the New York-based bank.

Here's what Wall Street analysts are expecting, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

  • Earnings per share: $1.21
  • Revenue: $19.31 billion

Citigroup's stock was down 8% for the year entering Friday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Friday's earnings report includes the period during which Fraser announced that the bank would be divided into five main business lines, the latest change for the CEO since taking over in March 2021. The new structure, announced on Sept. 13, is expected to include job cuts.

Another initiative under Fraser has been Citi selling off its retail banking business in some international markets. The latest move on that front came on Oct. 9, when the bank announced that it had struck a deal to sell its onshore consumer wealth portfolio in China.

Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us