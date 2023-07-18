The Mega Millions top prize for Tuesday's drawing now sits at $640 million, the seventh largest in the game's history.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 19-22-31-37-54 Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 4x
The estimated $640 million jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $328 million.
The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game's history, Mega Millions said in a statement.
Four tickets matched all five white balls to garner the second prize level in the drawing. A ticket sold in South Carolina included an optional multiplier making it worth $2 million. Two tickets in California and one in North Carolina also were second-tier winners, Mega Millions said.
Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.
The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.