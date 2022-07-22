Here Are the Winning Numbers for Friday's Mega Million's $660M Jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday's estimated $660 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing are 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 with a Megaball of 16. The night's $660 million jackpot is the third largest in the lottery's history. The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot is $1.05 billion, which someone in Michigan won in 2021.

The Mega Millions jackpot ballooned for the drawing after no winning ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

While no one hit the jackpot, four tickets — one each in California, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Arizona — matched all five white balls to win second prize.

The $660 million jackpot is for an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $388 million cash.

The current Mega Millions record is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the world record for a jackpot worth $1.586 billion shared among three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 15, allowing the top prize to grow larger and larger over the last three months.

Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of matching all six numbers — one in 302.5 million.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

