Sox stadium, Mongo update: Here are 5 Chicago sports things to know heading into Feb. 19

It was a busy weekend in sports with NBA All-Star weekend, a Chicago Blackhawks win over the Ottawa Senators, MLB Spring Training and Steve "Mongo" McMichael's improving health.

Let's jump right in with five Chicago sports updates to know heading into Monday, Feb. 19:

Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael responding well to antibiotics, family says

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael is showing improvement and is responding well to antibiotics as he battles a MRSA diagnosis.

According to family spokesperson Betsy Shepherd, the hope is for McMichael to be sent home later this week as he undergoes the antibiotic treatment.

“Steve is responding to the antibiotics and his condition is improving," she said. "We hope to have him home Tuesday with IV antibiotics. He’s one tough guy. He’s Mongo and his DNA is different!"

After being hospitalized due to a urinary tract infection, McMichael was diagnosed with MRSA, according to family members. He was also given a blood transfusion as part of his treatment of the illnesses.

"Steve and his family and close friends believe in the power of prayer. Thank you for your love and continued support for our Mongo," Shepherd's statement said.

Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel to AHL's Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned forward Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs, the team announced on Sunday morning.

Reichel, 21, has been a healthy scratch for the last two games after his year-long slump continued post-bye week and All-Star break. He's been a healthy scratch five times altogether this season.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson recently talked about the possibility of sending Reichel to Rockford and wanting to see more "competitiveness" from him.

"It is a tool for sure and I’m sure that can be something that we’ll exercise if we need," Richardson said. "But we’ve been so banged up, I don’t think we could’ve really up until this point. Maybe that is an option going forward, just to help someone get out of the rut.

Christopher Morel to focus on third base

The big news on Saturday came as Craig Counsell evaluated his options at third base for the North Siders, with Christopher Morel’s name figuring prominently in that conversation.

Counsell hinted at the idea of giving Morel time at the hot corner during the offseason, and now that the team has reported to Mesa, he is still sounding those same notes.

“Let’s evaluate that as we go, but let’s give him a chance at third base, let’s give him some consistency at third base,” he said. “See where we’re at roster-wise at some point in camp and then go forward from there.”

Luke Getsy offers highly complimentary words for Justin Fields

Luke Getsy recently spoke with the media in Las Vegas for his opening press conference as the Raiders' new offensive coordinator.

There, he was asked about Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who he failed to fully develop, but worked with side-by-side over the past two seasons. He only had high praise for Fields, who is known for his coachability and leadership.

"Tremendous growth for Justin. ... Like I said when I was there, he's one of the best human beings I've ever got to work with," Getsy said. "It's just the mentality that he brought every day, the consistent approach, the kind of man that he is. Just really, it was a blessing to work with him and he was someone that just came to work every day to get better and better, and I think he'll continue to do so."

Jerry Reinsdorf prepared to ask for $1 billion in public money for new stadium

The White Sox are reportedly prepared to ask for $1 billion in public funding from the state to construct a new stadium at "The 78" near the South Loop, according to an extensive report from Crain's Chicago Business.

Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf is reportedly confident in his chances of winning over the state's approval for his complex financial plan to fulfill the goal of building an entirely new Sox stadium, in collaboration with real estate firm Related Midwest, along the Chicago River.

Reinsdorf has not officially met with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, though the report made it clear the White Sox have been in contact with state officials on the subject.

"The two [Reinsdorf and Related Midwest President Curt Bailey] are bullish they can win state support by arguing the stadium subsidies will bring along billions more in private investment, and the deal is structured in a way to not require new or increased taxes," the report states.

