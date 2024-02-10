Helicopter crashes in California with 6 people on board

A helicopter crashed Friday night near Nipton, California, with six people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

As of Saturday morning, no survivors had been found, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

"We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road," the sheriff's department said.

The FAA identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Nipton is a small town in San Bernardino County located about 12 miles southeast of Primm, Nevada.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

