Live updates: At least four dead in Hudson River helicopter crash, sources say

What to Know
- Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, according to the NYPD.
- A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Emergency boats appeared to be responding, Citizen app footage showed.
- Officials say multiple people are dead in the Hudson River chopper crash today, according to sources.
- At least five people, including three children, were aboard the helicopter that went down closer to the Jersey City side of the river. Two of the three kids were said to be taken to hospitals in critical condition.
