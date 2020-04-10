Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Faces an Additional Sex Assault Charge in California

The most recent charge involves a May 2010 assault at a Beverly Hills hotel, prosecutors say

By Jonathan Lloyd

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Another sex assault charge has been filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The latest charge against the disgraced Hollywood producer involves an attack on a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, according to the district attorney’s office. 

"We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. "As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed."

The accuser was first interviewed by law enforcement in October 2019 as a possible corroborating witness in another case, the DA’s office said. She provided the information to authorities within a 10-year statute of limitations, allowing Friday’s charge to be filed, prosecutors said. 

Weinstein was previously charged in LA County in January with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. The original criminal complaint involved allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted two women during separate incidents in 2013.

Prosecutors said they declined to file charges in cases involving two other women because both of the victims said they would not testify against Weinstein. 

Weinstein was already been convicted in New York, and it remains unclear when he will be brought to Southern California to face charges in Los Angeles. Lacey's office has submitted a request for temporary custody of Weinstein.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Harvey Weinstein
