Hamas frees 6 hostages but questions cloud Gaza ceasefire's future

Hamas on Saturday released the last six living hostages expected under the first phase of its ceasefire with Israel with a week remaining, as growing questions over the next phase clouded the fragile deal 's future.

The hostages included three Israeli men seized from the Nova music festival and another taken while visiting family in southern Israel when Hamas-led militants stormed the border in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered Israel’s 16-month military campaign in Gaza. The two other hostages were held for a decade after entering Gaza on their own.

Five were handed over in staged ceremonies that the Red Cross and Israel have condemned as cruel and disrespectful, escorted by masked, armed Hamas fighters in front of hundreds of Palestinians.

Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen were posed alongside Hamas fighters. A beaming Shem Tov kissed two militants on the head and blew kisses to the crowd.

Cohen’s family and friends in Israel chanted “Eliya! Eliya! Eliya!” and cheered.

“You’re heroes,” Shem Tov told his parents as they later embraced, laughing and crying. “You have no idea how much I dreamt of you."

Earlier Saturday, Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 38, were freed. Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli, entered Gaza in 2014. His family told Israeli media he has struggled with mental health issues.

Later, Israel's military said Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, was released. The Bedouin Israeli entered Gaza in 2015. His family has told Israeli media he was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The release of over 600 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel — the largest one-day prisoner release in the ceasefire’s first phase — was delayed, apparently for Israeli security consultations on Saturday evening.

The hostage release followed a heartrending dispute sparked when Hamas on Thursday handed over the wrong body for Shiri Bibas, an Israeli mother abducted with her two young boys. The remains were determined to be those of a Palestinian woman. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge for “a cruel and malicious violation,” while Hamas suggested it was a mistake.

On Friday, the small militant group believed to have been holding Bibas and her sons — the Palestinian Mujahedeen Brigades — handed over a body that Bibas’ family said Israeli forensic authorities confirmed was hers.

“Now that it’s here, it brings no comfort, though we hope it marks the beginning of closure,” the family said.

Hamas on Saturday denied Israeli claims it was responsible for the Bibas children's deaths, calling them lies aimed at justifying Israeli military actions against civilians in Gaza.

Difficult talks likely over the ceasefire’s next phase

The ceasefire deal has paused the deadliest and most devastating fighting ever between Israel and Hamas, but there are fears the war will resume after the first phase ends.

Hamas has said it will release four bodies next week, completing the first phase. After that, Hamas will hold about 60 hostages — about half believed to be alive.

Talks on the ceasefire’s second phase are yet to start, but negotiations are likely to be more difficult.

Hamas has said it won’t release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Netanyahu, with the full backing of the Trump administration, says he’s committed to destroying Hamas’ military and governing capacities and returning all hostages, goals widely seen as mutually exclusive.

An Israeli official said Netanyahu would meet with security advisers on Saturday evening about the ceasefire's future. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting had not been formally announced, said discussions would focus “on the goal of returning all our hostages, alive and dead.”

Freed hostages bring relief and a sign of life

Cohen, Shem Tov and Wenkert were brought out wearing fake army uniforms, though they were not soldiers when abducted.

“This is an unforgettable moment, where all emotions are rapidly mixing together,” Shoham’s family said, calling for a deal to free all still held. “There is a window of opportunity; we must not miss it.”

Shoham, who also holds Austrian citizenship, was visiting his family in Kibbutz Be’eri when Hamas militants stormed in. His wife and two young children were freed in a November 2023 exchange.

Mengistu’s family and friends broke out in song as they saw him for the first time in a decade.

“Do you remember me?” one brother asked as they embraced.

Niva Wenkert, Omer’s mother, told Israel's Channel 12 that “on the surface, he looks OK, but there’s no telling what’s inside.”

As concerns grew over the remaining hostages, Ilan Gilboa Dalal, the father of captive Guy Gilboa-Dalal, told Israeli public broadcaster Kan the family had received the first sign of life in eight months from a newly freed hostage who had been held with him.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners set for release

The 620 Palestinian prisoners to be freed include 151 who were serving life or other sentences for violent attacks against Israelis. Almost 100 will be deported, according to the Palestinian prisoners' media office.

A Palestinian prisoner rights association said they include Nael Barghouti, who spent over 45 years in prison for an attack that killed an Israeli bus driver.

Also being released are 445 men; 18 children aged 15 to 17, and five aged 18 to 19; and a woman, all seized by Israeli troops in Gaza without charge during the war.

Israel’s military offensive has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

The offensive destroyed vast areas of Gaza, reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble. At its height, the war displaced 90% of Gaza’s population. Many have returned to their homes to find nothing left and no way of rebuilding.

The Oct. 7 attack killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have died in the war.

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, and Jahjouh from Rafah. Associated Press writers Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel; Abdel-Kareem Hana in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip; and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

