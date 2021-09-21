Haitian Deportees Assaulted US Pilots, Injured 3 ICE Officers

Haitians deported from the U.S. on Tuesday assaulted the pilots on board one of the flights when it arrived in Port-au-Prince and injured three U.S. immigration officers, according to a source familiar with internal reports of the incident.

Unrest broke out shortly after a flight carrying single adult men arrived and released the men to Haitian authorities on the airport tarmac.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Then, according to the source, several of the men stormed another recently arrived flight carrying families.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.