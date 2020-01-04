Hailey Baldwin Says Social Media Is ‘Breeding Ground for Cruelty’

Hailey Baldwin opened up in a lengthy Instagram post over the weekend about how the hate she receives online affects her, calling social media a "breeding ground for cruelty," NBC News reports.

"I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others," she wrote on Friday.

The model, who goes by the last name Baldwin Bieber on Instagram after marrying pop star Justin Bieber in 2018, said she always tries to "expose my heart" but finds it hurtful when she's attacked online, compared to others and called names.

"Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred," the post read.

Get more from NBC News

