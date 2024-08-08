Groundhog rescued after getting stuck inside a claw machine at Pennsylvania arcade

A groundhog — and no, it wasn't Punxsutawney Phil — was successfully rescued from a claw machine inside a Pennsylvania arcade this week.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region, they received a call after employees at the Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf in Duncansville, Blair County found an "unusual prize” inside one of their game machines.

Officials said State Game Warden Salvadore Zaffuto responded to the scene and found that a groundhog had made its way into one of the claw machines.

Zaffuto was unable to get the groundhog out, so the vending machine company was contacted to unlock the machine.

After, officials said Zaffuto was able to safely capture the groundhog and release it unharmed.

