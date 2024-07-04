Green fluid gushes from Miami International Airport ceiling, flooding concourse

A broken pipe spilled bright green fluid onto Miami's International Airport floor on July Fourth.

According to MIA, a broken pipe caused the lime-colored leak inside the airport’s Concourse G.

We would like to thank our passengers in Concourse G for their patience & understanding this morning. At approximately 9 am, we received reports of a broken pipe in Concourse G. Crews were immediately dispatched to investigate and it was determined that the liquid from the leak… pic.twitter.com/kN7TE9DJ0Z — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) July 4, 2024

Authorities originally said the mysterious liquid was glycol, but later said it was actually "water from the AC system with a green dye in it so if there if there is ever a leak it can traced to its source. Totally non-hazardous," according to Miami-Dade Aviation Department Communications Director Greg Chin.

The airport did not say it was experiencing any delays as a result, which is good, considering that TSA expects to screen a record number of people this July Fourth weekend.

“The valve feeding the pipe has been closed to stop the leaking, and cleanup efforts are now underway,” the airport said in a statement.

Part of the area was sectioned off with yellow caution tape as travelers snapped pictures and took videos.

"We would like to thank our passengers in Concourse G for their patience and understanding," officials said.