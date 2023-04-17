Glock-amole? Gun Wrapped in Taco Bell Quesadilla Found During Mississippi Traffic Stop

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, melted cheese, jalapeno sauce...and a handgun?

Mississippi police arrested a man during a traffic stop after he attempted to hide a gun in a quesadilla from Taco Bell on Friday, according to the Picayune Police Department.

Picayune Police Department

Passenger Devin P. Mitchell wrapped the gun in the folded tortilla and placed it into a Taco Bell bag after the vehicle's driver, Olivia Neff, was stopped by police. Officers then conducted a probable-cause search, finding the gun and more than just some chalupas or a Crunchwrap Supreme.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police found Mitchell to be in possession of a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of weapon by a felon and possession of paraphernalia.

Neff was not taken into custody but was cited for disregard for a traffic device.

“#tacoboutnotcool,” the Picayune Police Department said following the arrest.