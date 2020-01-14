Trump administration

Giuliani Sought Private Meeting With Ukrainian President, Documents Show

The letter was part of the evidence turned over to the House impeachment investigators by lawyers for Lev Parna

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Rudy Giuliani wrote a letter requesting a private meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, then the president-elect of Ukraine, with President Donald Trump's "knowledge and consent," according to records released by House Democrats Tuesday.

The letter was part of the evidence turned over to the House impeachment investigators by lawyers for Lev Parnas, the Giuliani associate who is awaiting trial on campaign finances charges. It bolsters Democrats' argument that Giuliani was doing Trump's bidding by trying to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

U.S. & World

Election 2020 3 hours ago

Democrats Face Off Before Iowa Caucuses

impeachment 4 hours ago

Pelosi Sets Wednesday Votes to Send Impeachment to Senate

Trump has previously tried to distance himself from his attorney's effort, saying in November that "I didn't direct him."

For the full story, go to NBC News.com

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpUkraineRudy Giuliani
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us