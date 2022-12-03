US elections

Georgia Senate Runoff Smashes Early Voting Records — and Attracts New Voters

More than 1.85 million Georgians have voted early, according to the office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Georgia has set new records for early voting again as the two Senate candidates blitz the state ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election. And the contest is drawing new voters, too.

More than 1.85 million Georgians have voted early, according to the office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, breaking two single-day records in about a week.

Among those who have already turned out, 56% were women and 44% men. White voters made up 55% of early voters, 32% were Black, and Latinos and Asian Americans each accounted for less than 2% of the total.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke on Wednesday about the Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

