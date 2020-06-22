George Washington Statue in Baltimore Defaced With Red Paint

A statue and memorial to George Washington in Baltimore has been vandalized with red paint.

The memorial in Druid Hill Park in northwest Baltimore also had the words “Destroy Racists” and the initials for the Black Lives Matter movement written on the base, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Police said Sunday morning that they had not received any complaints about the vandalism.

In Baltimore, the George Washington monument was defaced overnight with red paint and anti-racist graffiti at its base.



America's first president is said to have had nearly 150 slaves and perpetuated black bondage as president. https://t.co/s3Pa4gbaaN — Phil Davis (@PDavis_LLC) June 21, 2020

As statues and memorials to the Confederacy have been targeted across the South, protesters have also at times targeted Founding Fathers who were slaveholders, including Washington.

Baltimore removed several statues and memorials linked to the Confederacy back in 2017.