George Floyd’s Death is Why Kaepernick Kneeled, LeBron James says: ‘Do You Understand Now?’

The death of George Floyd, a black man, while in custody of Minneapolis police prompted celebrities such as NBA star LeBron James, director Ava DuVernay and rapper Meek Mill to express their outrage on social media, according to NBC News.com,

James posted a photo of an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck next to a picture of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeling on the sidelines during the National Anthem at a game.

"This is why," the image was titled, in an apparent reference to the heated controversy over Kaepernick's silent protests during the 2016 season against police brutality and racism.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??" James wrote in the caption.

