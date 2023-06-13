Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks addresses ‘stir' over saying his bar will serve Bud Light

“We’re going to serve every brand of beer. We are. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” Brooks said

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country Music star Garth Brooks on Monday addressed critics after he said his bar would serve Bud Light and other comments, and again said he wants customers to show tolerance.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer and Country Music Hall of Famer last week said that his new Nashville bar would serve “all kinds of beer,” including Bud Light.

Before April, a bar serving Bud Light would be so unremarkable it needed no announcement, but the brand in the blue can has been a target of a right-wing backlash since it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a social media ad.

“We’re going to serve every brand of beer. We are. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” Brooks said at Billboard Country Live on June 7.

People upset with Brooks’ remarks vented online and said they would burn their merchandise. Brooks on his livestream “Inside Studio G” addressed the controversy Monday, and acknowledged there had been a “quite a little bit of a stir” since the Billboard event.

