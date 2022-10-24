Garland to Hold News Conference on ‘Significant National Security Cases'

Attorney General Merrick Garland will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss "significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States," the Department of Justice announced in an advisory.

Garland will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET, and will be joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen and other Justice Department officials.

The advisory didn't provide any additional details about the case, including what the alleged criminal activity entails or what foreign country or countries may be involved.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com