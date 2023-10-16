Israel-Hamas War

From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

NBC News has compiled testimonials from survivors, detailed satellite imagery of the aftermath and video from the attack itself to piece together a comprehensive timeline of the deadly assault.

NBC News/Getty Images

Just after dawn on Oct. 7, Hamas militants attacked the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, murdering at least 260 festivalgoers and taking an unknown number of hostages.

NBC News has compiled testimonials from survivors, detailed satellite imagery of the aftermath and video from the attack itself to piece together a comprehensive timeline of the deadly assault.

Watch the powerful new investigation here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More on the Israel-Hamas War

news 9 hours ago

‘A very unique battle': How geography could shape Israel's expected ground offensive in Gaza

news Oct 10

What is Hamas? What you need to know about the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us