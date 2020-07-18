France

Arson Inquiry Launched for French Cathedral Fire in Nantes

A City Hall official says the fire broke out Saturday morning inside the cathedral, and the cause is unclear

By Laetitia Notarianni and Thomas Adamson

A French Police officer gestures as firefighters are at work to put out a fire at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes, western France, on July 18, 2020. - The major fire that broke out on July 18, 2020 inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes has now been contained, emergency services said. "It is a major fire," the emergency operations centre said, adding that crews were alerted just before 08:00 am (0600 GMT) and that 60 firefighters had been dispatched.
Sebastian Salom-Gomis/Getty Images

French officials launched an arson inquiry Saturday after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers.

Residents and tourists watched aghast, and emergency workers cordoned off the area around the St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral, in the historical center of this city on the Loire River.

A City Hall official said the fire broke out Saturday morning inside the cathedral, and the cause is unclear. The official is not authorized to be publicly named. No injuries have been reported.

The local firefighter service said the roof is not affected by the fire and was“under control."

They brushed aside comparisons with Notre Dame cathedral in Paris whose lead roof and spire burned down in April 2019. The Nantes fire for many will bring back memories of that devastating blaze that threatened to topple the medieval monument.

“After Notre-Dame, the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral, in the heart of Nantes, is in flames. Support for our firefighters who take all risks to save this Gothic jewel of the city," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

Saturday's fire broke the main stained glass windows between the two towers of the 15th century cathedral, which also suffered a serious fire in 1972.

“It is a part of our history, a part of our heritage” Nantes Mayor Johanna Rolland told reporters. “We all have these images in mind, this story in our hearts, but at this stage the situation does not seem to be comparable to that of 1972.”

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will be among officials who will go to Nantes Saturday afternoon in reaction to the blaze.

____

Adamson reported from Paris

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Francefire
